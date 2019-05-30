No-Show Deutsche Bank Whistleblower Loses Dismissal Bid

Law360, New York (May 30, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Deutsche Bank whistleblower, facing a lawsuit by Canadian consultants seeking a cut of his $8.25 million U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission award, got bad news on his dismissal bid from a New York state court judge Thursday — but no one on his team was there to hear it. Following a 30-minute wait, Justice Barry R. Ostrager made quick work of Eric Ben-Artzi's motion to dismiss, categorically rejecting arguments that New York was the wrong jurisdiction in which to sue the Israeli risk specialist, who helped blow the whistle on improper accounting of the bank's credit derivatives portfolio during the financial...

