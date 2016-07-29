Microsoft Can't Nix Patent Over 'Hypothetical' Infringement

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge said he wouldn’t consider invalidating a Wi-LAN Inc. unit's internet search patent after the company conceded that Microsoft Corp. didn’t infringe it. Since all parties agree that Microsoft didn’t infringe Improved Search LLC’s patent, ruling on invalidity isn't appropriate, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon said in an order published Wednesday. Doing so would only “protect Microsoft from hypothetical future assertions of infringement,” not address any immediate issues, he said. “The finding of noninfringement resolves this case,” the court wrote. “By virtue of the doctrines of issue and claim preclusion … any threat of future enforcement of the...

