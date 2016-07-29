Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Microsoft Can't Nix Patent Over 'Hypothetical' Infringement

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge said he wouldn’t consider invalidating a Wi-LAN Inc. unit's internet search patent after the company conceded that Microsoft Corp. didn’t infringe it.

Since all parties agree that Microsoft didn’t infringe Improved Search LLC’s patent, ruling on invalidity isn't appropriate, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon said in an order published Wednesday. Doing so would only “protect Microsoft from hypothetical future assertions of infringement,” not address any immediate issues, he said.

“The finding of noninfringement resolves this case,” the court wrote. “By virtue of the doctrines of issue and claim preclusion … any threat of future enforcement of the...

Attached Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Date Filed

July 29, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

