OCC Seeks Final Judgment In SDNY Fintech Charter Case

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The fintech charter case in New York has sped up after the Comptroller of the Currency said it will work with New York’s financial regulator on a proposed final order, signaling it is prepared to appeal to the Second Circuit. In a letter Thursday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said a final order is appropriate after Judge Victor Marrero largely struck down its motion to dismiss a case challenging its ability to grant special purpose national bank charters to fintech companies. It said it will work with the New York Department of Financial Services to craft a proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS