Aviva Reports 11% Drop In Value Of Insurance Fraud Claims

Law360, London (May 31, 2019, 1:56 PM BST) -- Reforms intended to make it harder for criminals to pursue motor insurance claims for fake neck injuries contributed to an 11% drop in the value of fraudulent claims detected in 2018, Britain’s largest insurer revealed on Friday. Aviva said it had detected £80 million ($100 million) of suspect or proven fraudulent general insurance claims in 2018, a fall of £10 million since the previous year. The insurer added that it had uncovered the equivalent of £220,000 in fake claims every day of 2018 as it released data from its fraud intelligence team. The insurer warned that the scale of fraud is "still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS