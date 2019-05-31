Allianz Snaps Up L&G General Insurance Unit For £242M

Law360, London (May 31, 2019, 1:18 PM BST) -- German insurer Allianz has struck a deal to buy the general insurance businesses of British financial services giant Legal & General for £242 million ($304 million), the companies announced Friday. The deal for the L&G subsidiary — which provides home cover and pet insurance — will require approval from regulators before it can be completed, which is expected later this year. Two million customers with household insurance policies will be transferred from Legal and General Group PLC to Munich-based Allianz UK. Allianz also announced on Friday that is also buying out the remaining 51% stake in LV General Insurance Group from Liverpool...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS