FSB Says Inconsistent Global Crypto Regs May Lead To Gaps

Law360, London (May 31, 2019, 6:40 PM BST) -- The global financial stability watchdog urged the world’s top economic powers on Friday to keep regulatory approaches to cryptocurrencies under close review as inconsistent rules between nations could lead to gaps in policy. In preparing a report for G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, the Financial Stability Board said regulators need to step up their risk assessments of the cryptocurrency sector. The FSB — a forum of central bankers from around the world — said that opinions differ between its members on how cryptocurrencies should be regulated and whether they should be regulated on an international level. In some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS