Jones Day Sex Bias Accusers Can Stay Anonymous For Now

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ruled that four of the former associates in a $200 million gender discrimination suit against Jones Day can proceed anonymously in the suit for now, although the judge added that the firm can disclose their names only as part of the process of investigating the claims. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said in a minute order on Thursday that the Jane Doe plaintiffs, who make up four of the six women bringing the suit, will need to provide additional evidence to show they need to proceed anonymously, but that they can continue using pseudonyms for...

