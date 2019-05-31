BOE Reappoints Broadbent As Deputy, Adds 3 Directors

Law360, London (May 31, 2019, 5:00 PM BST) -- The Bank of England’s deputy governor Ben Broadbent, who sits on the central bank’s prudential regulation and financial policy committees, had been reappointed for another term, HM Treasury said Friday. Broadbent, who leads the BoE’s work on monetary policy, will continue serving as deputy governor up to June 2024 after he was reappointed by the Queen on the advice of Prime Minister Theresa May and Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Treasury also appointed three new non-executive directors to the BoE’s court of directors, which sets strategy and makes key appointments. “Ben Broadbent’s expertise has proved invaluable to the bank...

