Shopko's Ch. 11 Plan Rejected Over Executive Releases

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska bankruptcy judge has rejected retail chain Shopko’s Chapter 11 plan, saying a global settlement in the proposal goes too far in forcing creditors to give up claims against the company’s top executives. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Saladino said the plan's release of claims against vendor creditors was not enough to compensate the “few and far between” creditors with actual or potential claims against corporate officers released by other provisions of the settlement. “Part of my concern is the few are bearing the brunt of the whole, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he said at the plan confirmation hearing...

