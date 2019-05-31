Toshiba Memory Unveils Plans To Receive $11B In Financing

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp. announced Friday it has received new financing totaling 1.2 trillion yen ($11.05 billion) through a combination of bank loans and the issuance of new stock to help pay for the roughly $18 billion deal that saw the company taken private in 2017. The financing includes 900 billion yen in new loans provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., MUFG Bank Ltd. and Mizuho Bank Ltd., plus an additional commitment line of 100 billion yen, according to a statement released Friday. TMC will also issue 300 billion yen worth of non-convertible bond-type preferred stock as a third-party allotment to...

