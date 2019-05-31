Chancery Keeps Alive Nuveen Seller's $278M Bonus Suit

Law360, Wilmington (May 31, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court kept a suit alive Friday seeking the court's interpretation of the sale contract behind TIAA's 2014 purchase of global investment giant Nuveen, allowing the seller to battle for more of an up to $278 million post-deal bonus. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn rejected financial services giant Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America’s bid for dismissal of all five counts of the suit, filed by seller Windy City Investments Holdings LLC last year after TIAA offered only $112 million out of a possible $278 million maximum. The vice chancellor rejected TIAA's dismissal bid, finding that the bonus — or earnout — provisions...

