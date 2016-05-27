DC Circ. Nixes Enviros' Challenge To EPA Air Monitoring Rule

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday tossed the Sierra Club's challenge of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule it claims wrongly loosened air quality monitoring requirements, saying there's nothing for the green group to actually challenge. The D.C. Circuit rejected the Sierra Club’s challenge to an Environmental Protection Agency air monitoring rule Friday, saying in part that the group missed its chance to protest the agency’s approach years ago. (AP) The Sierra Club had challenged the EPA's 2016 procedural changes for what's required at the state level for experts to gauge environmental air samples, saying the agency gutted a key provision that...

