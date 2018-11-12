PTAB Rejects CBM Challenges To Profit Measurement Patents

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to review two patents relating to management profit measures, finding the patents ineligible for covered business method review because they cover technological inventions. In separate decisions Thursday, the PTAB declined to take up San Diego-based analytics firm Teradata Operations Inc.’s challenges of two patents owned by Berkeley*IEOR, a consulting company, finding that they did not qualify for review under the CBM program. The program is designed for patents that are directed to a financial product or service, and patents that claim a technological invention are not eligible for the review program. Teradata had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS