Aquila Capital Renewables Fund Nets $172M In London IPO

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Investment fund Aquila European Renewables Income Fund said Friday it raised approximately €154.3 million ($172.2 million) in its CMS Cameron McKenna-led initial public offering that will be used to invest in clean energy assets. Aquila European Renewables Income Fund plc's offering made 154.3 million shares available but missed the €300 million mark the company established in an early May filing with the London Stock Exchange. The fund, managed by Germany-based Aquila Capital, said the proceeds of the offering will be used to acquire suitable renewable energy infrastructure investments throughout Europe. "The Aquila European Renewables Income Fund offers investors exposure to a...

