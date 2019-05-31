Estoppel Will Decide Impact Of PTAB's Anti-Redundancy Push

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- With a recent decision rejecting Comcast’s challenge to a Rovi patent as redundant, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has given companies another hurdle to consider when weighing whether to ask for review of a patent. But how courts answer questions about estoppel could determine just how much impact the decision will have. The PTAB said last week that it would review only one of two challenges Comcast Corp. filed against a Rovi patent covering an interactive TV system. The board said it would be inefficient to institute inter partes review in both cases, given the similarities between the two petitions....

