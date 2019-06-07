Law Firms Court Risk With 2-Tiered Parental Leave Plans

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase’s recent $5 million deal to resolve claims that its parental leave policy discriminated against men highlights the risk that comes with leave plans that afford differing benefits based on who's a "primary caregiver." While employers are moving away from making those distinctions, many large law firms still use a two-tiered approach. The JPMorgan suit centered on the firm's two-tiered leave policy, which gives "primary caregivers" of new children more time off than secondary caregivers. Worker Derek Rotondo argued JPMorgan made this distinction a stand-in for gender, violating federal sex discrimination law by giving new mothers as many as...

