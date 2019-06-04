Legal Tech Download: Wilson Sonsini, Norton Rose And Orrick

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is evolving quickly, with new products coming to market in rapid succession. Recent developments include a new privacy tool released by Wilson Sonsini’s technology subsidiary SixFifty, a legal technology class to be offered by Norton Rose Fulbright attorneys at a university in the U.K., and an online app debuted by Littler Mendelson that offers users help with workplace labor-related legal issues. Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal technology. Legal Tech Company Raises $11 Million Onna, an e-discovery provider to corporate legal departments, announced on Monday that it has closed an $11 million Series...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS