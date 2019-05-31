Personnel, Tech Changes Could Help IRS Buck Audit Declines

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A continuing decline in Internal Revenue Service audit rates could soon reverse course due to an influx of workers to conduct examinations and a plan to modernize technology at the agency. The IRS Data Book released in May showed the audit rate for the largest corporations fell to just under 50% in 2018 from over 91% in 2013, and the rate for the highest-earning individuals dropped to 6.7% in 2018 compared with an audit rate of nearly 35% in 2015. IRS officials have blamed the yearslong drop in audit rates on dwindling agency funding over the past nine years and staff...

