White & Williams Atty Hits Firm With Race, Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A White & Williams attorney has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that a pervasive culture of racial and gender bias among her colleagues at the firm prevented her from advancing her career and that a complaint she lodged about her treatment was minimized. Linda Perkins, who said she is one of just a handful of black women among the 240-plus staff of attorneys at the firm, alleged that the predominantly white male culture at White & Williams had left her frozen out of opportunities to engage in any meaningful work. "Ms. Perkins, an accomplished trial attorney, has been subjected to egregious...

