UPMC Wants To Bar Highmark From Hearing To Extend Deal

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center told the Commonwealth Court Friday that its rival Highmark Health can’t join in UPMC’s debate with the Pennsylvania Attorney General over the agreement keeping them together, since the two health care giants had separately negotiated their sides of the deal with the state. UPMC’s lawyers filed a motion Friday seeking to exclude Highmark’s testimony from a hearing scheduled for June 10-11 in Harrisburg, which will weigh what the parties’ intent was five years ago when they agreed to keep UPMC hospitals and doctors in-network for some Highmark patients and whether the state has the power...

