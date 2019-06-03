Ex-Hedge Fund Workers Deny Role In $1.9B Danish Tax Fraud

Law360, London (June 3, 2019, 8:59 PM BST) -- Three former employees of a now-defunct hedge fund accused by Denmark’s tax authority of being behind a multinational tax fraud have each denied any wrongdoing, saying they believed the transactions were lawful and genuine. The three former workers at Solo Capital Partners Ltd., a U.K. hedge fund run by the alleged architect of a $1.9 billion dividend tax fraud, said that to the “best of my knowledge there was no fraudulent scheme” in separate but almost identical defense papers filed May 31 in London's High Court. Denmark’s tax authority, known as SKAT, claims that from 2012 to 2015 it received bogus...

