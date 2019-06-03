UK Gov't Floats Plans For FCA To Regulate Funeral Industry

Law360, London (June 3, 2019, 12:28 PM BST) -- The British government has announced plans to bring the sale of pre-paid funeral plans under the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority, amid concerns that some companies are pressuring mourning families to make unsuitable purchases. “Shameful” high-pressure and misleading tactics used in the sale of funeral plans will be outlawed under the proposals, City Minister John Glen said as he launched a consultation into the planned regulation. Companies found guilty of disreputable behavior could face fines and criminal charges. The regulation is designed to ensure the market is competitive and that consumers, who are often elderly and vulnerable, understand what they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS