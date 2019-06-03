Gibraltar Insurer's Insolvency Plan OK'd After Collapse

Law360, London (June 3, 2019, 6:08 PM BST) -- Gibraltar's top court has appointed an official to manage the first stages of a leading personal injury and clinical negligence insurer's bankruptcy after the firm failed to find a line of credit and fell into insolvency. The U.K. territory's Supreme Court approved Lamp Insurance Co. Ltd.'s insolvency plan on Friday and appointed an official receiver to parcel out the failed firm's remaining assets, the insurer said in a statement posted to its website. Details of the plan were not immediately available, and the insurer, whose website contained only a brief message, could not be reached for comment Monday. U.K. accountants Grant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS