Judge Urged To Block Libyan Fund's Deceit Claims Over Value

Law360, London (June 3, 2019, 5:25 PM BST) -- New claims from Libya’s sovereign wealth fund against two property consultants and their companies over the valuation of a real estate development in England “do not get off the ground” and so should be dismissed, the defendants’ lawyer told a London court on Monday. Jonathan Adkin QC urged Judge Simon Barker to dismiss LIA’s application to amend its claim against businessmen and property consultants Roger King and Charles Merry and four construction management firms, arguing that the fund’s new allegations of conspiracy and breach of fiduciary duty will require factual investigations beyond those carried out in response to the initial pleading....

