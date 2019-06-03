Shipper Fined £850K Over Angolan Oil Bribery Plot

Law360, London (June 3, 2019, 3:45 PM BST) -- North Sea shipping company FH Bertling Ltd. was fined £850,000 ($1.1 million) at a London crown court on Monday as the now-defunct firm was sentenced over a conspiracy to pay bribes to an agent of an Angolan state oil company to secure approximately $21 million of shipping contracts. The British subsidiary of a German shipping group was given a 15% reduction in the £850,000 ($1.1 million) penalty after it pled guilty to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office over $350,000 in corrupt payments. (AP) The British subsidiary of Hamburg-based Bertling Group was given a 15% reduction in the penalty after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS