La. Legislators Give Final OK To Taxing Remote Sellers By '20

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Out-of-state retailers selling into Louisiana would have until July 1, 2020, to register with a state commission that will handle state and local taxes on remote sales under a bill that has received final passage in the state Legislature. Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, left, shown with Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, sponsored the bill that would order a state commission to begin taxing remote sellers by July 2020.(AP) The bill, H.B. 547, would require the state's Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers to replace the current voluntary collection system, which has a flat 8.45% combined state and local tax...

