Money Transfer App WorldRemit Snags $175M From Investors

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- WorldRemit has received $175 million from a group of private investors led by TCV, Accel and LeapFrog Investments, the companies said Monday, in a funding round meant to enable continued growth and expansion for the U.K.-based money-transferring service. The Series D funding round comes after a big 2018 for WorldRemit Ltd., which says that last year it became “one of the first U.K. financial services firms to secure licenses in all 50 [U.S.] states,” according to a statement. Formed in 2010, WorldRemit is the developer of a mobile app that allows users to send and receive money. It serves nearly 4...

