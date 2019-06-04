ESMA, National Watchdogs Assess Application Of MiFID II

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 6:10 PM BST) -- The European Union’s top securities regulator has launched a new initiative with national regulators across the bloc aimed at making sure sprawling trading rules that came into force in January last year are being applied appropriately. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that its new common supervisory action, or CSA, will look at how certain requirements in the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II, are being applied across the bloc. National regulators, or NCAs, that sign up to the action are expected to carry out their assessments on appropriateness in the second half of 2019, using...

