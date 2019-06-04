Global Digital Tax Plan Raises Thorny Treaty Questions

Law360, Washington (June 4, 2019, 5:36 AM EDT) -- Rules being developed for taxing the digital economy will require changes to the international tax treaty network for which no model exists, tax specialists have said. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s digital tax proposals consider what portion of a company's group-wide profits is pulled into the market jurisdiction for taxation, Mary Bennett of Baker McKenzie said. That changes the traditional relationships between countries, she said Monday at the OECD international tax conference in Washington, D.C. “What that does is take this outside the realm of bilateral treaties and make this a country-to-group relationship,” said Bennett, who formerly led the...

