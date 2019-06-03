House Panel Approves Spending Bill With $12B For IRS

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A House subcommittee on Monday approved a spending bill that would provide $12 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service for fiscal year 2020, an increase of nearly $700 million from fiscal 2019. House Appropriations subcommittee Chairman Mike Quigley, left, said the spending bill provides “an increase of more than 6% above the president’s request, and a good first step towards restoring the draconian cuts this agency has suffered.” (AP) A House Appropriations subcommittee approved the Financial Services and General Government funding bill by a voice vote. The budget would include $400 million for IRS enforcement activities to close the tax gap, or...

