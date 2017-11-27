PTAB Upholds Online Ticketing Patents Challenged By Broker

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Patent-licensing firm Ceats has beaten challenges to two of its patents related to the online purchase of tickets, as the Patent Trial and Appeal Board decided an online ticket broker failed to show the inventions were obvious. Following separate inter partes reviews requested by TicketNetwork, PTAB on Friday said it wasn't convinced the patents were invalid. The patents relate to systems for reserving seats online and purchasing seats from an interactive venue map. "We have determined that petitioner has not shown by a preponderance of the evidence that [the challenged claims] are unpatentable as obvious over the asserted grounds," the board...

