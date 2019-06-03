Highmark Wants Seat At Hearing Over Extending UPMC Deal

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Highmark Inc. told a Pennsylvania state court Monday that it is an integral part of a soon-to-expire three-way deal with the state keeping the insurer together with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and it should get to participate in a hearing next week over the state attorney general's effort to keep that relationship going. The Pittsburgh-based insurer and health care provider asked the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to reject UPMC's Friday motion to preclude Highmark from offering any evidence or testimony at the hearing, saying that even though it has not been the main focus of litigation over whether to...

