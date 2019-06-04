Firm Leaders Urged To Take A Stand Against Harassment

Law360, New York (June 4, 2019, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Former American Bar Association President Hilarie Bass and other lawyers said Monday they weren't surprised by the prevalence of sexual harassment and bullying across the legal profession detailed in a recent global survey, and called on senior managers to make it clear that certain kinds of behavior will no longer be accepted. Panelists Matthew Fernandez Konigsberg, Lisa Hart Shepherd, Deborah Martin Owens and moderator Stephanie Brumsey discussed the results of a global survey on sexual harassment and bullying in the legal profession. (Michele Gorman | Law360) The panel in Times Square focused on the recent findings of a massive global survey...

