SEC Pays $3M To 2 Whistleblowers Who Reported Internally

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has awarded $3 million to two whistleblowers who "repeatedly reported internally" and to the agency a securities violation that affected retail investors and helped the SEC take their employer to task over it, the agency said Monday. The two whistleblowers, who submitted their tip to the SEC jointly, will receive a collective single payment of $3 million for having "provided original information" that resulted in a successful enforcement action, the agency said. No further information on the nature of the violation was provided, and the SEC did not immediately respond to a request for further...

