Online Fashion Co. GFG Plans €300M Frankfurt IPO

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Luxembourg-based online fashion retailer Global Fashion Group said Monday it plans to raise around €300 million ($337.7 million) in an initial public offering on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange. According to the company's statement, it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to invest in technology and attracting new customers as well as in automation and other infrastructure related to order delivery and fulfillment. GFG also said it expects to only list newly issued common shares in the offering. As part of the IPO, GFG said it will give underwriters an overallotment option to buy additional shares in the offering....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS