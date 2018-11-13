PTAB Takes Up Dr. Reddy's Suboxone Patent Challenge

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday agreed to review the majority of an Indivior UK Ltd. patent covering the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, following a challenge by Dr. Reddy's. The board said Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, a generic-drug maker based in India, is likely to prove that at least one of the challenged claims is anticipated by an earlier patent publication. The inter partes review will cover all but one of U.S. Patent No. 9,687,454’s 14 claims. The board addressed and rejected several arguments from Indivior against taking the case. For example, Indivior said Dr. Reddy’s shouldn’t be able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS