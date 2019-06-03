China's Securities Chief Says Trade War Won't Derail Market

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The head of China’s securities watchdog said Sunday that the impact of the country’s trade war with the United States on its capital markets is “controllable” and will not impede broader reforms, including China’s efforts to open its markets to more international investors. China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Yi Huiman told state-controlled media that resilience of the country’s capital markets is “increasing” despite escalating tensions caused by rising tariffs with the United States. In an interview with Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua, Huiman said friction caused by the trade spat is “controllable.” Huiman described China’s economic fundamentals as positive, saying the...

