Online Pet Supply Retailer Chewy Leads 3 New IPO Launches

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- PetSmart subsidiary Chewy Inc. set a price range on an initial public offering that could raise near $749 million next week, leading three companies that joined June's IPO pipeline Monday with deals that could raise $864 million combined. Dania Beach, Florida-based Chewy, represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it plans to offer 41.6 million shares priced between $17 and $19, raising $748.8 million if shares price at midpoint. Freelance marketplace Fiverr International Ltd., represented by Latham & Watkins LLP and Israeli firm Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal, and medical device company G Medical Innovations...

