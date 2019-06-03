Atty Population Up 14.5% Over Past Decade, ABA Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The number of active attorneys in the United States has increased 14.5% over the past 10 years, with more than 1.35 million attorneys currently practicing, according to new data released by the American Bar Association. The statistics released Friday say about 170,000 more attorneys were practicing at the beginning of 2019 than there were in 2009, up from 1.18 million. The trend is roughly in line with the numbers the association put out last year, which showed a 15% increase over 10 years. The past few years have seen increased efforts to improve gender and racial diversity in the legal industry,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS