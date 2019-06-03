Fintech Groups Launch Regtech Network In Asia

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Fintech associations in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan have joined forces to launch the Asia-Pacific Regtech Network, aimed at combating financial crime and promoting the implementation of technology to streamline regulatory processes. The APAC Regtech Network is comprised of the regtech committees of the Singapore Fintech Association, the Fintech Association of Japan and the Fintech Association of Hong Kong, and will hold regular meetings to address central issues in regulatory technology, according to a video posted by the Asia Capital Markets Institute announcing the initiative. The network was officially formed on Thursday, according to the launch video, and hopes to foster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS