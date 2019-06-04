Do Fines Really Discourage Banks From Breaking The Law?

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Standard Chartered PLC has hit the headlines for the size of the fines imposed on it on both sides of the Atlantic. And as fines go, they are pretty large. It has been ordered to pay a total of $1.1 billion by U.S. and U.K. authorities to settle allegations of poor money-laundering controls and the breaching of sanctions against a number of countries; including Iran. Standard Chartered must pay $947 million to American agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, to settle the allegations of what the U.S. Department of the Treasury referred to as “apparent violations” of sanctions imposed against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS