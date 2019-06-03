NY Bar Diversifies Leadership For Its Committees, Groups

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- All the New York State Bar Association’s committees, task forces and working groups will have leadership this year that represents the diversity of its members, the association announced on Monday. Henry M. Greenberg of Greenberg Traurig LLP, who just took over as the association’s president, said he made it a priority that all groups have a chair, co-chair or vice chair from a typically underrepresented group, such as women, people of color, and the LGBT community, he told Law360 on Monday. In a state as diverse as New York, Greenberg said he believes it is important that the Empire State’s bar...

