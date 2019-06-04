Omissions Doom £3.7M Flood Damage Claim, Allianz Says

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 5:09 PM BST) -- German insurance giant Allianz has again defended its decision to reject a British manufacturer's £3.7 million ($4.7 million) claim for flood damage, telling a London court that the company had failed to mention that other insurers had put sanctions on its policy for its inspection record. Allianz Insurance PLC has argued in a new filing with the High Court that the directors at Coilcolor, a metal coating business that is now defunct, withheld information about the company's earlier encounters with insurers when it sought new coverage with the German firm. Allianz said it was notable that the company's agent told other insurers...

