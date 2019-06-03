NM Oil And Gas Leases Ignored Climate Impacts, Enviro Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior issued more than 200 oil and gas leases in eastern New Mexico without properly analyzing the environmental impacts on climate change, wildlife and features such as Carlsbad Caverns National Park, environmentalists claimed in a lawsuit filed Monday. WildEarth Guardians is asking the court to vacate the leasing authorizations until the DOI's Bureau of Land Management fully complies with the National Environmental Policy Act's requirements. "We can't frack our way to a safe climate," Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement Monday. "This case is about holding our federal...

