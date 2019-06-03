EEOC Launches 2 Pay Bias Suits Against Md. Businesses

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed two gender-based pay discrimination suits in Maryland federal court on Monday, accusing an asset dealer of paying a female manager less than her male subordinates and alleging that a security company compensated male guards at a higher rate than women. The EEOC's two suits allege that asset dealer Asset Strategies International Inc. and Baltimore-based security guard provider Davis & Davis Enterprise Inc. violated anti-discrimination laws by paying female workers less than their male counterparts. The Asset Strategies suit claims violation of the Equal Pay Act, and the Davis suit asserts that both the pay...

