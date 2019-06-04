Swedish Court Rejects Request To Arrest Julian Assange

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 2:43 PM BST) -- A Swedish court has rejected a request to detain Julian Assange over a rape allegation, a decision which could ease efforts to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the U.S to face conspiracy charges for leaking classified documents. Uppsala District Court has dismissed a request by the country’s public prosecutor’s office to issue an arrest warrant for Assange in his absence. In a ruling on Monday the court, close to the capital, Stockholm, said there is no need for Assange to be formally held in Sweden for questioning by prosecutors because he is already behind bars in a British prison. Eva-Marie Persson,...

