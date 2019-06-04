FCA Clamps Down On Peer-to-Peer Investment Market

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 12:52 PM BST) -- The financial watchdog set out new rules on Tuesday that will limit the amount that retail investors can allocate to peer-to-peer lending as it cracks down on the loan-based crowdfunding sector. New retail customers will not be able to invest more than 10% of their assets in peer-to-peer loans from December, unless they have sought regulated financial advice, the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed. The rules are designed to stop investors “over-exposing themselves to risk,” the watchdog said. Crowdfunding allows businesses and individuals to raise money online to finance or refinance their activities. The platforms act as brokers between those wanting to invest and...

