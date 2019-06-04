EU Insurers Told To Get Ready For Climate Change Risks Now

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 2:06 PM BST) -- Europe's leading insurers are growing complacent about the long-term risk that climate change poses to their bottom line and should think hard about bolstering their cash reserves to protect themselves against potentially hefty payouts, the bloc's top regulator has warned. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said Monday that insurers are too focused on their short-term business and should plan ahead to manage the risk that rising temperatures and natural disasters will lead to claims that could upend them. The insurance regulator is finalizing advice for European Union lawmakers on whether the market can survive the effects of climate change. It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS