Accounts Worker Admits Swindling His Firm Out Of £2.9M

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 1:25 PM BST) -- An accounts worker appeared before a judge at a London court on Tuesday to plead guilty to swindling his company out of nearly £3 million ($3.8 million) by diverting huge sums of money from the firm into his own bank account. Ben Wiley, 28, abused his position as DG Robson’s accounting officer by transferring £2.94 million belonging to the mechanical services contractor — a subsidiary of building services firm T Clarke PLC — into bank accounts that he controlled, between May 2013 and October 2016, according to the indictment at Southwark Crown Court. Judge Peter Testar adjourned sentencing until July 26 after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS