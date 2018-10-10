Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

'Should I Limit Myself?' CVS/Aetna Merger Judge Asks

Law360, Washington (June 4, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge reviewing the U.S. Department of Justice deal clearing the CVS-Aetna merger on Tuesday still appeared to be grappling with how broad the scope of his first-of-its-kind evidentiary proceeding should be.

A federal judge is scrutinizing CVS Health Corp.'s $69 billion purchase of Aetna Inc. (AP) U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon has so far resisted assertions from the DOJ's Antitrust Division and the companies that federal law limits his review to the competitive concerns raised by the government in its merger settlement, which focused on overlap in the market for prescription drug plans, or PDP. Amicus challengers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 10, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular